It is with great sadness that the family of Mabel Adrienne Colli marks her passing on March 26, 2021. Mabel is survived by her husband, Dean (Dino) Peter Colli, her children Dean Colli (Sharon) and Sheila Korn (David), grandchildren, great grandchildren, and extended Colli/Denmun families. She was a native Santa Marian born on October 27, 1926. She was predeceased by her parents Charles and Mary Denmun, her aunt Marian St. Clair, and her brothersIvan, Albert, Charles, and Arthur Denmun. Mabel was a descendant of the St. Clair family which immigrated to the Sisquoc area from the Azore Islands in 1866.
A loving and gracious wife, Mabel had a dynamic and vibrant personality. Her faith was strong, and she rarely missed Sunday Mass. Mabel lived her life to love and support her family, friends, and those less fortunate. An outstanding cook, dancer, and party planner, you did not want to miss an occasion with Mabel!
Mabel graduated from Santa Maria High School in 1944. She met and married the love of her life Dean in 1947. Mabel and Dean lived in and around Santa Maria for their entire married life which spanned almost seventy-four years. After early years in farming and dairying, they successfully managed Dino's Liquor and Deli, with the Colli brothers as co-owners, from 1960 to 1989. Mabel was an active business partner and oversaw bookkeeping operations. She found time to help her children with their 4-H projects, and she became an accomplished bridge player and golfer.
Mabel and Dino loved their time with family and were pleased to welcome four grandchildren and their spouses: Khrysten and Nate Smith, Alisa and Frank Gomez, Bailey and John Blake, and Brian Colli. They also looked forward to time spent with their great grandchildren: Nyah Smith, McKinley and Zane Blake, and Frank, Joe, Misty, and Bailey Gomez.
Hearts are sad, but memories are golden. The family would like to thank all staff at Marian Extended Care, Merrill Gardens, and AAA Kindness Care Home for providing Mabel with support and loving attention.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Dino and Mabel Colli Scholarship Fund at the Allan Hancock College Foundation at www.ahcfoundation.org or P.O. Box 5170, Santa Maria, CA 93456.
Private services were held at Dudley Hoffman Mortuary. Condolences to family may be posted online on Mabel Colli's "The Tribute Wall" at www.dudleyhoffmanmortuary.com. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
