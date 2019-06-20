Lynn Hughes passed away on Friday, the 14th of June, 2019, at the age of 86.
Edith Madeline Hughes was born on May 22nd, 1933. She was known as Lynn in her early life and she adopted that as the name that we know her by now.
Lynn lived in Los Alamos for almost 45 years. She was on Foxen Lane with her husband until his death when she then moved to Rancho Los Alamos Park, staying there for about ten years. She then moved into the Senior Apartments. Lynn was a member of the Los Alamos Senior Center. The presented picture is of her enjoying the 2013 Senior Center Christmas dinner while she lived there. She was also a member of the Red Hats and the Lyons.
Lynn joined Cottonwood Community Fellowship, then known as Los Alamos Presbyterian Church, in early 2003. She became an Elder in 2005, and served on the Session for two years. She had several well-worn bibles and regularly attended bible study.
Lynn loved to play cards and work with puzzles. She was known to travel into Santa Maria to play Bingo. Lynn was very fond of animals, especially cats. She left her door open for her kitty and would adopt any other cat that happened to wander in. She liked to tell stories of her younger days and was especially proud of her father who was instrumental in planting the trees along Highway 246 between Solvang and Buellton.
With her declining health, Lynn has been living at the Villa Maria Health Care Center in Santa Maria for the last five years. On Friday, June 14th, she finally went to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus and will no longer be bedridden. Hallelujah!
A Memorial Service will be held for Lynn at Cottonwood Community Fellowship (490 Main Street, Los Alamos), on Sunday, June 23rd, 2019, at 12:00 P.M.
Arrangements Have Been Entrusted to the Care of
Lori Family Mortuary
Santa Maria, CA
(805) 922-5880
