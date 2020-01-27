Lydia Solis, 80, of Santa Maria, CA. Passed away on January 22, 2020. She was known by many as NANA. Lydia was born on March 16, 1939 to Rafiel and Jennie Canez. She was raised in Phoenix, Arizona until the age of sixteen when she moved to California.
Lydia loved to spend time with her family and her grandchildren. She greatly enjoyed cooking and listening to music. Lydia liked spending time at the downtown mall, where her late husband had worked for many years, she also enjoyed spending time at the Chumash casino. Lydia made friends everywhere she went and loved being out in the community with her son.
Lydia was predeceased by her husband of 48 years Natividad Junior Solis; her brothers Billy Canez, Ralph Canez, and Chewy Canez; her sisters Yolanda Ruiz and Patsy Canez; and her parents Rafiel and Jennie Canez.
Lydia is survived by her two children Martin Solis and Debbie Almaguer (Armando Almaguer). She is also survived by her three grandchildren Armando Almaguer Jr (Shanttel Miranda), Katrina Ramos (Gabriel Ramos), and Krystal Ferrer (Rigoberto Ferrer); her eight great-grandchildren Aaliyah, Zayden, Aubrey, Deymian, Nevaeh, Elijah, Elyanna, and Izzak with a ninth granddaughter, Evelyn, on the way: Along with one sister, MaryLou Cota of Santa Maria CA.; and two brothers Freddie Canez of Stockton, CA and Ralph Canez of Phoenix Arizona.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, January 28, 2020 at 6 pm at the Chapel of Dudley Hoffman Mortuary.
A memorial of Lydia's life will be held Thursday, January 30, 2020 at 10 am at Santa Maria Foursquare Church 709 Curryer St. Followed by burial at the Santa Maria Cemetery.
Directly following burial a celebration of Lydia's life will be held at the Salvation Army 200 W. Cook St. Santa Maria.
Arrangements are under the direction of Dudley Hoffman Mortuary and Memorial Garden.
