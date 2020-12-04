You have permission to edit this article.
Luz Maria Reyes
Luz Maria Reyes

November 25, 2020

Luz Maria Reyes left to be with the Lord and her beloved husband on November 25, 2020 surrounded by her family.

In 1974 she married her soul mate, Manuel. They were inseparable for 37 years until he passed in 2011. She was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother. In 2014 she was diagnosed with LGL Leukemia and lived with the cancer for years without symptoms. Unfortunately the cancer progressed and she developed smoldering myeloma and liver cirrhosis. She was a valiant fighter until the very end. She will be dearly missed.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Manuel, her sister, Abigail, and her brother Juan Manuel. She is survived by her son and daughter in law, Manuel and Gloria Reyes, daughters and son in laws, Luz and Andy Cisneros and Abigail and Anibal Perez; twelve grandchildren, Crescencio, Phoebe, Susana, Joaquín, Andrés, Sonia, Hernán, Manuel III, Olivia, Idalia, Lucia, and Lydia; her parents Manuel and Maria de Jesus (Chuy); siblings, numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts, and uncles.

The family would like to extend special thanks to Dr. Palchak and the staff at PCR Oncology, Dr. Camacho and the CHC staff, Arroyo Grande Hospital, Dignity Hospital, and the Hospice staff for all their dedicated care and support.

