Luz Maria Reyes left to be with the Lord and her beloved husband on November 25, 2020 surrounded by her family.
In 1974 she married her soul mate, Manuel. They were inseparable for 37 years until he passed in 2011. She was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother. In 2014 she was diagnosed with LGL Leukemia and lived with the cancer for years without symptoms. Unfortunately the cancer progressed and she developed smoldering myeloma and liver cirrhosis. She was a valiant fighter until the very end. She will be dearly missed.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Manuel, her sister, Abigail, and her brother Juan Manuel. She is survived by her son and daughter in law, Manuel and Gloria Reyes, daughters and son in laws, Luz and Andy Cisneros and Abigail and Anibal Perez; twelve grandchildren, Crescencio, Phoebe, Susana, Joaquín, Andrés, Sonia, Hernán, Manuel III, Olivia, Idalia, Lucia, and Lydia; her parents Manuel and Maria de Jesus (Chuy); siblings, numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts, and uncles.
The family would like to extend special thanks to Dr. Palchak and the staff at PCR Oncology, Dr. Camacho and the CHC staff, Arroyo Grande Hospital, Dignity Hospital, and the Hospice staff for all their dedicated care and support.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.