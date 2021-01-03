Luis R Del Rio,77, of Santa Maria CA passed away on December 21,2020. Luis was born in Santa Maria, CA on February 25,1943. Luis grew up in Paso Robles, CA where he graduated from Paso Robles High School in 1961.
After graduating he went on to enlist in the U.S Army and honorably served in the Vietnam theatre. Upon his return Luis earned two Associate Degrees from Allan Hancock College. In 1970 he earned his Associates in Machine Technology and in 1987 an Associates in Auto Body Repair and Refinishing. Most of his life he worked as a Machinist for several companies to include CBS Records, Reynolds Company and Strasbaugh.
Luis was a great husband, father and Popops. He loved fishing, cooking, bbqing, and above anything else he loved watching his children and grandchildren participate in sports. He was at every game. Luis also had a love for photography. He took many of his family's wedding and quinceanera photos.
Luis is Survived by his 3 children, Richard Del Rio, Marty Del Rio and Mercy Elbert. He has 6 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren. He is survived by his 3 brothers George Del Rio, David Del Rio, and Ernie Del Rio and his sister Loretta Del Rio.
Luis was preceded in death by his wife Maxine Del Rio, parents Louie and Mercy Del Rio, and his brother James Del Rio.
Visitation will be held Tuesday January 5, 2021 from 4pm-7pm at the Chapel of Dudley Hoffman. On January 6, 2021 a Mass will be held at 930 at St Marys of the Assumption Church, The burial will be at Santa Maria Cemetery.
Flowers can be sent to Dudley Hoffman Mortuary
To leave a condolence for the family visit www.dudleyhoffmanmortuary.com
