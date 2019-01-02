Lucille M. McGuire

Lucille McGuire of Santa Maria passed away on August 27 2018 in Santa Maria, CA.
Visitation will be Thursday, January 3, 2018, from 5:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m., followed by the Recitation of the Holy Rosary at 6:00 p.m. in the Chapel of Magner-Maloney Funeral Home, 600 E. Stowell Rd., Santa Maria, CA.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, January 3, 2018 at 1:30 p.m. also in the Chapel of Magner-Maloney Funeral Home, with Deacon Robert Maciel officiating.
Interment will be in the original section of Santa Maria Cemetery following the service.
She was born April 2, 1918 near Mt. Pleasant, Michigan, the 4th child of Anthony and Anna (Straus) Ash. In 1920, the family moved to Alberta, Canada, where Lucille attended a one-room country school through all her 8 grades. In 1931 the family, now with 8 children, returned to Michigan.
Lucille graduated from Remus High School in 1935 and spent a year in Grand Rapids Business College before being employed as a secretary at Chevrolet-Flint. Additional college classes over the years included General Motors Institute, Pasadena City College and Mt. San Antonio College. She was a Certified Professional Secretary.
Lucille was working at Chevrolet-Flint where she met and married E. Henry Bullard in 1939. Later she was also a Deputy City Clerk for the City of Flint. They made their home in Flint, Michigan, raising four daughters, Charlotte, Mildred, Bonnie and Virginia, before moving to Arcadia, California in 1953 when they had their 5th child, a son, Edward. Lucille was a Secretary in Los Angeles County Superintendent of Schools Office for many years and was given Honorable Mention as Outstanding County Employee in 1965. Her husband, Henry Bullard, passed away in November, 1966, at which time Lucille took employment with the City of Temple City and served as City Clerk until her early retirement in 1973. At that time she married Jack Provine and they spent the next 14 years in assisting their families and did much traveling before Jack passed away in 1987.
Over the years Lucille was involved with many volunteer activities including Girl Scout leader, a member of San Gabriel Valley Chapter of National Secretaries Association, and was President of Temple City Business and Professional Women's Club in 1971. In her church work she has served as a CCD teacher, Eucharistic Minister, Secretary to Parish Council, and was President of both the Council of Women at St. Luke's in Temple City and Church Women United for Rosemead/Temple City Area in 1980. In Santa Maria she became active in parish activities at St. John Neumann Church, and assisted in many office duties. She served on the board for the Retired Employees of Los Angeles County for several years and was President in 1989. She also served on the Santa Barbara County Grand Civil Grand Jury—1993-94.
In 1994 Lucille married Robert McGuire with whom she had worked many years prior. The special ceremony was performed by Deacon Lyle Goodspeed and Fr. Emegdio Herrera, at St. John Neumann Church in Santa Maria with both their families and her extended Provine family in attendance. She always felt blessed with how their families (children, step children and grandchildren) were close to her and all came together for special occasions including her 80th birthday party in 1998 with 63 family members in attendance. Her 90th birthday party was celebrated with family gathering at the vacation home of Edward and Sandy Bullard in Clear Lake, CA. In 2018 she celebrated her 100th birthday with a gathering of children, grandchildren, step children and their families as well as many friends.
She is survived by her 4 children, Charlotte Kerner of Los Gatos, Mildred White, Rancho Cucamonga., Bonnie Vrooman (Chuck), Auburn, and Virginia McCarthy, Longs, South Caroline and daughter in law, Sandra Bullard, Herriman, Utah: 4 step children, Don Provine (Carol), Chino, John Provine, Carlsbad, Peggy McGuire-Dale, Arizona and Carol McGuire/Fregoso (Rick) San Francisco: 17 grandchildren, 8 step grandchildren and numerous great grandchildren nieces and nephews.. She was preceded in death by her son, Judge Edward Bullard, in March, 2013. She and her husband Bob enjoyed many years in Santa Maria before his passing away in November 2015.
In lieu of flowers, donations accepted for:
Court Appointed Special Advocates for children
Santa Barbara County
