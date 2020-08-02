You have permission to edit this article.
Lucille "Dora" Williams
Lucille "Dora" Williams

1927 - 2020

Lucille "Dora" Williams

Dora Williams, 92, of Santa Maria, passed away July 23, 2020, at Marian Extended Care.

Dora was born October 12, 1927 in McKinney, Texas, and later moved to Oklahoma where she met the love of her life Bill Williams. They married, and moved to Santa Maria, California in 1946, where they remained throughout their 63 years together, until Bills' death in 2005.

Together, they raised two sons, Charles and Larry, and five grandchildren. Dora took great pride in her family and was a wonderful mother and grandmother. She enjoyed traveling, fishing, playing bingo at the Elks Lodge and Chumash Casino, and was remarkably lucky with slot machines!

Dora was preceded in death by her husband Bill Williams and son Larry Williams in 2005, her granddaughter Christine Jordan in 2008, and her daughter-in-law Susan Williams in 2017.

She is survived by her son Charles Williams of Santa Maria, sisters-in-law Mae Storm of Paris, Texas, and Ruby Lee Williams of Arlington, Texas, grandchildren Katherine Williams of Santa Maria, Keith Williams and his wife Donna of Clovis, Charles Williams II and his wife Dana of Atascadero, and Tracy Williams of Elk Grove. Dora is also survived by 13 great-grandchildren, and 7 great-great-grandchildren. We enjoyed 14 years of having 5 living generations of the Williams family until her death.

We take comfort in the fact that she has been able to rejoin the loved ones she previously lost, which left a lasting sorrow in her heart, and we celebrate the life and love we were so blessed to have shared during her time here with us all.

In honor of her request there will be no public services; however, thoughts and prayers are welcomed, and in lieu of flowers, friends may make memorial contributions to a charity of their choice.

Cremation and private inurnment requested.

