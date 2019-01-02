Luciano “Pete” Gonzalez 69, life-long resident of Santa Maria, CA passed away on December 27, 2018. He was born February 7, 1949 to Luciano Chavez and Elvira Luna, raised by maternal grandparents Lucio and Pilar Gonzalez.
Pete was well known for his iconic pompadour hairstyle as well as his automotive talents from the teaching of his father Lucio at an early age. He enjoyed the company of friends in the backyard bar-b-quing while working on cars, listening to oldies, watching Sunday football and playing cards around the kitchen table with family. You could always find him and his mother Vera at the satellite horse waging facility or with his football pools in hand.
Pete started working at the young age of 17 at Brennen and Rice freezer. He moved on to Columbia Records followed by Construction with the local Teamsters Labor Union and in his down time he always worked on cars.
Pete had a special love for each one of his family members. He leaves behind his devoted wife of 49 years Consuelo “Connie” Gonzalez, children Rene Santillan (Steve), Regina Ojeda (Rafael), Selina De La Cruz (Michael) all of Santa Maria and Pete Gonzalez (Clarissa) of Burbank, CA. Grandchildren Rayann, Mariah and Vanessa Santillan, Dominic Ojeda, Anysia, Pete Jr., Leo, Lola Luciana Gonzalez and great-grandchild Cristian Rubalcaba. Surviving siblings George Luna (Gina), Corine Luna, Veraelaine Lopez, Blanca De Leon (Jesse) all of Santa Maria, Sylvia Chavez and Joe Chavez of Soledad. He is preceded in death by family members, Luciano Chavez, Elvira Luna, Lucio and Pilar Gonzalez.
Visitation is Friday January 4, 2108 from 5-8 p.m. with rosary commencing at 6 p.m. at Dudley Hoffman Mortuary, Santa Maria, CA. Funeral mass to be held Saturday January 5, 2018, 9:30 a.m. at St. Mary's of the Assumption Church, Santa Maria CA. Burial immediately following at Santa Maria Cemetery.
Services Entrusted to Dudley Hoffman Mortuary. To leave a condolence for the family please visit www.dudleyhoffmanmortuary.com
