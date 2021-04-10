Remembering my beautiful Nana, who had the softest skin and the most comforting hugs.
I picture her in a Puebla dress, making enchiladas and caring for everyone around her - friends, family, neighbors & fellow congregants.
She loves to sing, and loved to have her family all together. After a very lonely year, I'm so glad she was surrounded by family at the end.
The Lord called her home on Good Friday, which seems fitting, she is free of pain and sorrow now.
Lucia married Eliseo, her husband of 52 years, in 1951. Together they raised four children in San Bernardino.
She is survived by her daughter, Bita; three sons, Eliseo, Robert and David; brother Emilo; 9 grandchildren; and 1 great grandchild.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in her name be made to Wilshire Hospice, 277 South Street, San Luis Obispo, CA 93401.
A Mass will be held at 10 a.m. on April 12, 2021 with Deacon Greg Dutra officiating at St. Patrick's Church in Arroyo Grande. Interment will follow in Santa Maria Cemetery.
Arrangements are in the care of Magner-Maloney Funeral Home and Crematory. Sympathy notes and words of support may be expressed at www.magnermaloney.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.