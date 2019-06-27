Lourdes Gollaba Nicolas, age 64 passed away peacefully in her daughter's arms surrounded by loved ones on Tuesday, June 25th, 2019 at Marian Hospital in Santa Maria, California. She was born on February 20th, 1955 in San Augustine, San Fernando Pampanga, Philippines to deceased father Evaristo T. Gollaba and surviving mother Carmelita G. Gollaba.
Lourdes lived a life full of faith. “If I then, your Lord and Teacher, have washed your feet, you also ought to wash one another's feet. For I have given you an example, that you should do as I have done for you” John 13:14-15. Lourdes's serving and giving heart blessed many families, friends and communities, displaying true love and compassion in abundance. She enjoyed simple and priceless pleasures throughout her life; often hosting family gatherings, traveling and visiting friends and love ones.
Although, with an insurmountable ache Lourdes is survived by her husband Luciano M. Nicolas, daughter Kathleen C. Mesias, son in law Shane T. Mesias, grandkids, Kevon J. Cabatic, Kalvin J. Cabatic, Keilani J. Cabatic, great-granddaughter Kalea J. Cabatic. Mother, Carmelita G. Gollaba. Siblings: Celia G. Mallabo, Teresita G. Rabara, Rodolfo Gollaba, Imelda G. Azurin, Rosario G. Gelera, Joseph Gollaba (deceased), Angelina G. Mateo, Elissa G. Lacsina, Marissa G. Munsayac, Marietta G. Alba and Maximin Gollaba.
Family, friends and others who's lives have been touched by Lourdes are invited to reminisce, grieve, and support one another in love and compassion. Services will be held: Friday, July 5th 2019 5pm-7:30pm at Dudley Hoffman Mortuary in Santa Maria Ca. Saturday, July 6th 2019 9am mass at St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church in Santa Maria Ca. Cemetery and reception to follow.
To leave a condolence for the family visit www.dudleyhoffmanmortuary.com
Dudley-Hoffman
Mortuary & Crematory
(805) 922-8463
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.