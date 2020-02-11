Louise Johanna Walsh
0 entries

Louise Johanna Walsh

1922 - 2020

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Louise Johanna Walsh

In Loving Memory of our Mother and Grandmother

To plant a tree in memory of Louise Walsh as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News