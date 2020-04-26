× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Having lived a full life, Louise Healy passed away on April 16. She was 96 years old. She now joins her beloved husband Bill who preceded her on the journey to fullness of life with God.

Louise is best remembered for her dry sense of humor and wit. Known for her predictable, fun one-liners: it's good to see you, Mom, “it's good to be seen”, “..still kicking but not quite as high”, “quando siete inell ballo bisogna ballare” (when you are on the dance floor you have to dance). Loyal and kind, a woman of faith much loved by family and friends.

Louise was born in Los Angeles in 1923 to Battista and Margherita Bressano. The family moved a number of times to various Southern California locations (Compton, Long Beach, Lynwood…) when she was young as her father farmed land all over the area, raising vegetables for market. In 1930 The family sold everything and moved back to Italy so that Louise's younger sister Mary could get surgeries which would enable her to walk, and they then moved back to the U.S. a year later. In 1936 they relocated back to Italy for another year before again returning to America. While all of this moving around was challenging in many ways for Louise, by the time she was 14, she was able to speak four languages as a result of her various experiences: English, Spanish, Italian, and Piedmontese (dialect from Italy's Northern Province of Piedmont).