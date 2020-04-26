Having lived a full life, Louise Healy passed away on April 16. She was 96 years old. She now joins her beloved husband Bill who preceded her on the journey to fullness of life with God.
Louise is best remembered for her dry sense of humor and wit. Known for her predictable, fun one-liners: it's good to see you, Mom, “it's good to be seen”, “..still kicking but not quite as high”, “quando siete inell ballo bisogna ballare” (when you are on the dance floor you have to dance). Loyal and kind, a woman of faith much loved by family and friends.
Louise was born in Los Angeles in 1923 to Battista and Margherita Bressano. The family moved a number of times to various Southern California locations (Compton, Long Beach, Lynwood…) when she was young as her father farmed land all over the area, raising vegetables for market. In 1930 The family sold everything and moved back to Italy so that Louise's younger sister Mary could get surgeries which would enable her to walk, and they then moved back to the U.S. a year later. In 1936 they relocated back to Italy for another year before again returning to America. While all of this moving around was challenging in many ways for Louise, by the time she was 14, she was able to speak four languages as a result of her various experiences: English, Spanish, Italian, and Piedmontese (dialect from Italy's Northern Province of Piedmont).
In 1942, Louise graduated with honors from Excelsior High School, in Compton, and began work as an executive assistant at the Bank of America, a job which she held until she met and married the love of her life, Bill Healy, in 1951. Several years later, in 1956, she and Bill moved their growing family to a new home in Downey, which Bill had designed and contracted. Louise devoted the ensuing years to creating a beautiful home for her family and to raising her sons, making sure to develop in them a love of family and heritage. They were very active, locally, as parishioners and among the founding members of St. Raymond's Catholic Church in Downey and volunteered many hours at Pius X High school in Paramount, where their twins attended. Hobbies included needlework, making yearly Christmas ornaments, attending grandchildren's school, sporting, and other events.
Several years after Bill's death in 1991, Louise moved to Santa Maria to be near her son Richard's family. In her Santa Maria years, Louise spent her time with family and volunteering at St. Louis de Montfort church and the gift shop at Marian Hospital. She spent her last few years at AAA Kindness Care, where she was loved and cared for by the wonderful staff. And during all of her Santa Maria years she was lovingly supported by her son Richard and wife Dana.
Louise is survived by her sister Jo Anne (Dave) Heinzel; sons Richard (Dana), Bob (Elaine), and Bill (Jennie), daughter-in-law Rosemarie Shaheen Healy; grandchildren Andrew, Clare, Robert, Patrick (Naz), Peter (Brianna), Sarah (Jeff), Daniel, Matthew (Caitlin); her great grandchildren Thomas, Grace, Boe, and Bear; and dear-hearted family from southern California and Italy.
A celebration of Louise's life will be held at a later date when gatherings are permitted.
Donations may be made in her name to St. Louis de Montfort Catholic Church in Santa Maria, CA.
