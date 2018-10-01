Louise Diane Ontiveros was born to Louis & Lois Miller in Hutchinson, Kansas on August 12th, 1948. Louise, along with her parents and brother moved to Santa Maria, CA in the early 1950s. She attended local schools, graduating from Santa Maria High School in 1966. She married Mark Ontiveros in 1971, and in 1975 they built their home on the Brickey Ranch between Cat Canyon & Orcutt on the east side of Santa Maria.

Louise & Mark raised their young family there, and added to the modest ranch over time. Lousie loved ranch life, being outside of town and remained there until her passing. Louise was involved as a community member with PTA, 4-H, CCD, FFA and with her kids for many years.

Louise is survived by her children: Yvette Turner (Clay), Laura Iversen (Ted) and James Ontiveros (Kristen); six grandchildren: Jocelyn & Clancy Turner, Josh & Ben Iversen, Zane & Lauren Ontiveros; and one great grandchild: Jacob Iversen. She is also survived by three aunts, and one uncle in Kansas, brothers-in-law, sisters--in-laws, numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. She was preceded by her parents Louis & Lois Miller, in-laws Alex & Jeanne Ontiveros, and her brother Louis Miller Jr.

Despite her health challenges, Louise never complained about that, but remained thankful for all of the friendship & time that she did have. She will be sorely missed.

Tags

Celebrate
the life of: Louise Diane Ontiveros
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load entries