Louise Catherine Miller

Louise Catherine Miller, 89, of Santa Maria, CA, formerly of Indiana, PA, passed away on June 19, 2019.

She was born on August 4, 1929, to Philip and Elizabeth (Dellapa) Chiodo. On August 26, 1950, she married Joseph C. Miller of West Lebanon, PA. Together they had two children. In 1994, she moved to Santa Maria, CA, to be near her children and grandchildren.

She is survived by her son, Joseph Miller of Lompoc, CA; daughter, LuAnn (Miller) Wilson and son-in-law, Richard Wilson of Santa Maria, CA; two grandchildren: Zachary Wilson and Megan Wilson; brothers: Frank Chiodo and Philip Chiodo; and sisters: Ruth McGeary, Cecilia Semetkoskey, Elizabeth Hilty, and Norma Chiodo.

She was preceded in death by her husband, her parents, her brothers: John Chiodo, Richard Chiodo, and William Chiodo, and her sisters: Helen Hastings and Mary Dwyer.

A funeral mass will be celebrated in Indiana, PA, at St. Bernard of Clairvaux Catholic Church on Friday, June 28th, at 10:00 a.m. followed by interment at St. Bernard's Cemetery.

Arrangements are in the care of Dudley-Hoffman Mortuary of Santa Maria, CA and Robinson-Lytle Funeral Home of Indiana, PA.

