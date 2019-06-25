Louise Catherine Miller, 89, of Santa Maria, CA, formerly of Indiana, PA, passed away on June 19, 2019.
She was born on August 4, 1929, to Philip and Elizabeth (Dellapa) Chiodo. On August 26, 1950, she married Joseph C. Miller of West Lebanon, PA. Together they had two children. In 1994, she moved to Santa Maria, CA, to be near her children and grandchildren.
She is survived by her son, Joseph Miller of Lompoc, CA; daughter, LuAnn (Miller) Wilson and son-in-law, Richard Wilson of Santa Maria, CA; two grandchildren: Zachary Wilson and Megan Wilson; brothers: Frank Chiodo and Philip Chiodo; and sisters: Ruth McGeary, Cecilia Semetkoskey, Elizabeth Hilty, and Norma Chiodo.
She was preceded in death by her husband, her parents, her brothers: John Chiodo, Richard Chiodo, and William Chiodo, and her sisters: Helen Hastings and Mary Dwyer.
A funeral mass will be celebrated in Indiana, PA, at St. Bernard of Clairvaux Catholic Church on Friday, June 28th, at 10:00 a.m. followed by interment at St. Bernard's Cemetery.
Arrangements are in the care of Dudley-Hoffman Mortuary of Santa Maria, CA and Robinson-Lytle Funeral Home of Indiana, PA.
To leave a condolence for the family visit www.dudleyhoffmanmortuary.com
Dudley-Hoffman
Mortuary & Crematory
(805) 922-8463
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.