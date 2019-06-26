Louise Beatrice Quick, most loving, generous, and charismatic friend, mother, and grandmother went to be with the Lord on June 24, 2019 at the age of 78.
Louise was born on July 11, 1940 in Santa Maria to Juan (Papa) Lara and Hortensia Rios. She was a native of Santa Maria and attended local schools. Louise had two brothers named Paul Lara, Joseph Lara Rios Sr. and one sister, Juanita E. Lara. In 1959, Louise gave birth to her first son, Ronnie Yapo. Five years later, her middle child, Michael Tow was born. In 1960, Louise met Gary Quick. Gary took to being a father to Louise's sons naturally and the couple decided to marry. Louise gave birth to her only daughter Jaqueline in 1968. In 1978, Louise's brother Joe lost his battle with cancer leaving behind his 18-month-old son, Joseph Rios Lara Jr. Without hesitation, Gary and Louise adopted their last child and raised Joseph Jr. as their own. At some point in the 80's, the couple decided to separate but always remained friends and continued to co-parent their children.
Louise was a hard worker all her working years. She was employed at John Ingles, Knudsens, Simplot, and was a caregiver. She made many friends over the years and was always the life of the party. She loved accessorizing her outfits. She will forever be known for her contagious laugh and sense of humor. She would always go out of her way to make sure you were taken care of. Louise was especially fond of all the grandchildren. Louise was strong in her faith and dedication to the Lord. She was a member of Santa Maria Seventh-day Adventist Church. Louise loved spending time with her friends and family.
Her beautiful life will forever be cherished in the lives of her children Ronnie (Rebecca) Yapo, Michael (Gerri) Tow, Joseph Lara Rios Jr., and Jackie (John) Watanabe. She will always be remembered by her grandchildren, Danielle (Benjamin) Mendoza, Alexandra Watanabe (Isidro Barriga), Chantel Watanabe (Jose Meraz), John Joseph Watanabe, Sammy (Tammy) Castillo, Jeffery (Yvette) Castillo, Victor Moreno, Jasmine and Jordan Williams, Joseph Rios Lara III, Gracie Rios, and Lilyanah Rios Lara. Great grandchildren, Julian, Jacob, Angelina “Bea”, Naomi, Vincent, and Matthew Navarrete, Bonnie, Zackeriah, and Thomas Castillo, Alex Burton, Dorothy Almon, Sophia Higuera, and Kayden Yapo-Castillo. Great-great grandchildren, Noah Garcia, October Delgadillo, Audrianna and William Barton. Louise was especially thankful for her wonderful caregivers, Veronica and Florencia who went above and beyond to always care for her. Louise is proceeded in death by her beloved Papa, stepmother Otilia Lara, mother Hortensia Rios, brothers Paul and Joseph, and sister Juanita Lara.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Friday, June 28, 2019 in the Chapel of Magner-Maloney Funeral Home. Visitation is at 12:00pm and Service is at 1:00pm. Burial to follow at the Santa Maria Cemetery. Reception to be announced.
Arrangements are in the care of Magner-Maloney Funeral Home and Crematory. Sympathy notes and words of support may be expressed at www.magnermaloney.com.
Magner-Maloney Funeral Home and Crematory
600 East Stowell Road, Santa Maria, CA 93454
Phone: 805-925-2753 Fax: 805-922-4930
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.