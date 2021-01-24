Louise Ann Elliott died from Covid on December 31, 2020 in Santa Monica, CA. Although isolated by Covid, Louise passed peacefully blessed with the enduring love of her family.
Louise was born on January 26, 1930 in Stanton, Nebraska, the daughter of Walter and Floyce Fechner. When Louise was 11, her family moved to Stockton, California. Louise attended Stockton High School and Stockton College. Although she met John Elliott in high school, it was not until after high school that they started dating and fell in love. Louise and John were married in 1953 and had two sons, Jay and Tom.
In 1960, Louise and John moved from the Bay Area back to Stockton and lived there for 32 years. Louise ran the family household, worked part time as a secretary/bookkeeper, started an interior decorating business and did volunteer work at Dameron Hospital and the First Congregational Church. Louise enjoyed hanging out with her Stockton friends, playing bridge, tending to her cats, listening to Frank Sinatra and spending summers with her family at Lake Tahoe. In 1990, Louise and John bought a home near Murphys, CA, where they lived for 10 years. After John passed in 2003, Louise lived in Santa Maria where she was blessed with new and dear friends, including those at Merrill Gardens, her residence since 2012.
Louise was a loving wife, wonderful mother, and a kind and generous friend. She taught her sons the importance of treating others with dignity and respect. Louise was also a stickler for good manners and grammar and never failed to note when either one was breached.
Louise was preceded in death by her husband, John; her parents, Walter and Floyce Fechner; her brother, James Fechner; and her beloved grandson, Zachary Elliott. Louise is survived by her sons: Jay Elliott (Mina) of Los Angeles and Tom Elliott (Liz) of Lassen Meadows; her grandchildren, Jeffrey, Madison and Natalie; and her brother, Warren Fechner.
Louise will be laid to rest in a private family service. The family requests that memorial contributions be made to the Zach Elliott Memorial Foundation (online at zachelliottmemscholarship.org or by mail to Liz Elliott, PO Box 1763, Chester, CA 96020) or to the Alzheimer's Association (LA Chapter, 4221 Wilshire Blvd Ste 400, Los Angeles, CA 90010)
