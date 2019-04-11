Louis Aguirre Ogas of Santa Maria passed away peacefully at home with his loving family by his side on April 8, 2019 at the age of 100 years. He was born October 7, 1918 in El Paso, Texas and married the love of his life, Margaret Trejo, on December 11, 1940 in Orange, California. They raised their two children in Santa Maria.
Louis was a wonderful husband, father, and grandparent and cherished spending time with his family. He always had a positive attitude and was very passionate about learning and encouraged doing the best. It was important for Louis to have a positive impact on the lives of people who needed help. He was involved in various community activities and was a life member of the Local 220 Construction Laborers Union, a founding member of the American GI Forum in Santa Maria, involved in the Community Action Commission, and a member of the Democratic Club. Louis enjoyed being around people and once he retired from the Laborers Union, he and his wife Margaret opened a bar, named Louie's Place, and later opened a pool hall called The 8 Ball.
Louis is survived by his wife of 78 years, Margaret, their two sons Luis and Robert and his wife Susie, daughter Mercy, and the following grandchildren: Marissa and father of their children Robert, Christalina and husband Baltasar, Luis and wife Sherri, and Mateo. His great grandchildren are Robert, Alyssa, Braydon, Mila, Max, and Lucas. He is also survived by his brother Hector Villalobos and Family.
The family is deeply grateful for the support and care given to Louis throughout his life, and especially to the loving caregivers, Marissa, Teresa, Lorenza, Maribel, Connie, and Mercy Lee in the past year. A private memorial service held by family will take place at the Santa Maria Cemetery on April 13, 2019.
