Louie C. Martinez, Sr. went on to be with our Lord on December 28th, 2019, at the age of 64. We will truly miss our dad, known to the family as “The Duke of Earl”. Louie was a kind person who was always willing to help you out even if it was just to have a conversation, or to be with you and keep you company. He enjoyed working, watching western movies, and coaching his children when they were in sports. He loved spending time with his children and would do anything for them, especially his one and only grandson.

Louie leaves behind his loving family, his son, Louie Martinez, Jr.; daughter, Lisa Martinez; grandson, Jesse Martinez; siblings, Rosemary Guzman (Joe), Tommy Martinez and Molly Martinez, as well as numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

Louie was preceded in death by his parents, Refugio and Amalia Martinez; sisters, Linda and Gloria Martinez; brothers, Refugio, Jr., Rick, Danny, Freddy and Roy Martinez; and nephew, Joe Guzman, Jr.

Louie will remain in our hearts forever until we see each other again.

A Celebration of Louie's Life will be held at St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church (414 E. Church Street, Santa Maria) beginning with a Vigil Service on Thursday, January 23rd, 2020, from 5:00 – 7:00 P.M., and the Funeral Mass being held on Friday, January 24th, 2020, at 10:00 A.M. Burial to follow at Santa Maria Cemetery.

