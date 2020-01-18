Louie C. Martinez, Sr. went on to be with our Lord on December 28th, 2019, at the age of 64. We will truly miss our dad, known to the family as “The Duke of Earl”. Louie was a kind person who was always willing to help you out even if it was just to have a conversation, or to be with you and keep you company. He enjoyed working, watching western movies, and coaching his children when they were in sports. He loved spending time with his children and would do anything for them, especially his one and only grandson.