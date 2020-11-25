On Thursday, November 19, 2020 Lorrie Ann Toles passed on peacefully with her Dad and sister at her side. Lorrie was born and raised in Santa Maria, CA. She was an independent imp from the start and that independent spirit carried her through her life. Lorrie attended local schools graduated from High School in 1984. She worked a variety of jobs beginning with C.J. Croutons Cafe, Montgomery Wards, the Cities of Santa Maria and Grover Beach. In 2015 she moved to Stockton for her job with Utility Telephone.
She loved spending time with her family, both blood and chosen. Karaoke was her passion, she loved to sing and did so with heart. Even during quarantine she got her Karaoke fix virtually.
She was preceded in death by her Mom, Mary Lou Hunter. She is survived by her Dad Fred (Lora), sister Kristi, brothers J.D. Martin and Kevin, nieces Sabrina and Melissa and their sons.
Please be kind, take care of each other, and laugh so much you snort. Life is short, take time and enjoy the moment, look at the leaves changing, waves crashing, cats playing... Finally march to the beat of your own drummer, just like Lorrie, don't let convention hold you back. In lieu of flowers please make a donation to a charity that supports women's rights, cats, pancreatic cancer patients, or the LGBTQ+ community. See you later Sissy, Daughter, Friend...
