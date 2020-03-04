Lorraine Violet Ingles
0 entries

Lorraine Violet Ingles

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Lorraine Violet Ingles

Lorraine Violet Ingles (Righetti), age 100, passed away peacefully at her home in Arroyo Grande on December 26, 2019. She was born June 27, 1919 in San Luis Obispo, CA to Guido and Elizabeth Righetti. Lorraine is survived by her children, Richard (Airdrie), Lynne (Dale), Dennis (Kristin), and Karen (Bill); four grandsons, Cameron, Jack, Denny, and Timothy; and many nieces and nephews. A Celebration of Life will be held at 1:00 pm March 7th at the Trinity Hall SLO, 6565 Edna Road, San Luis Obispo, CA 93401.

To plant a tree in memory of Lorraine Ingles as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News