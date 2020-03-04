Lorraine Violet Ingles (Righetti), age 100, passed away peacefully at her home in Arroyo Grande on December 26, 2019. She was born June 27, 1919 in San Luis Obispo, CA to Guido and Elizabeth Righetti. Lorraine is survived by her children, Richard (Airdrie), Lynne (Dale), Dennis (Kristin), and Karen (Bill); four grandsons, Cameron, Jack, Denny, and Timothy; and many nieces and nephews. A Celebration of Life will be held at 1:00 pm March 7th at the Trinity Hall SLO, 6565 Edna Road, San Luis Obispo, CA 93401.