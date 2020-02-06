Lorna Black

A graveside service will be held at the Santa Maria cemetery Monday, February 10, 2020 at 11 am for Mrs. Lorna B. Frey-Black, who passed away on Friday, January 31st.

Born in San Diego, CA on August 20, 1941. She graduated from Grossmont Highschool in 1959 where she was a part of the Red Robe Choir for three years. Lorna was employed at the Santa Maria Courthouse for 25 years as a court clerk prior to retiring.

Lorna is survived by her children John Knutson, Donald Knutson, Paul Knutson, Alice Williams, Dan Frey, Linda Frey, and Diane Andersen, along with twelve grandchildren, three great-grandchildren and her husband William Black and his daughter Diane Black.

A loving wife, loved and cherished mother and grandmother and a tender spirit to all who encountered her. Lorna's love, compassion, and generosity enriched all who knew her. Her love will not end with her passing.

Dudley-Hoffman Mortuary is in charge of funeral arrangements.

To leave a condolence for the family visit www.dudleyhoffmanmortuary.com

Dudley-Hoffman

Mortuary & Crematory

(805) 922-8463

