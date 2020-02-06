Lorna Black

A graveside service will be held at the Santa Maria cemetery Monday, February 10, 2020 at 11 am for Mrs. Lorna B. Frey-Black, who passed away on Friday, January 31st.
Born in San Diego, CA on August 20, 1941. She graduated from Grossmont Highschool in 1959 where she was a part of the Red Robe Choir for three years. Lorna was employed at the Santa Maria Courthouse for 25 years as a court clerk prior to retiring.
Lorna is survived by her children John Knutson, Donald Knutson, Paul Knutson, Alice Williams, Dan Frey, Linda Frey, and Diane Andersen, along with twelve grandchildren, three great-grandchildren and her husband William Black and his daughter Diane Black.
A loving wife, loved and cherished mother and grandmother and a tender spirit to all who encountered her. Lorna's love, compassion, and generosity enriched all who knew her. Her love will not end with her passing.
You have free articles remaining.
Dudley-Hoffman Mortuary is in charge of funeral arrangements.
To leave a condolence for the family visit www.dudleyhoffmanmortuary.com
Dudley-Hoffman
Mortuary & Crematory
(805) 922-8463
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.