Loraine Wheeler-Alford, 98 years old, passed peacefully October 2, 2020. A child of the dust bowl, she was born in 1922 to Ilef and Effie Spaulding in Checotah, Oklahoma, the eldest daughter of 10 children. She was married to Maurice “Al” Alford and resided in Nipomo. Loraine remained active throughout her long life. As a member of the Church of Christ she was a dedicated Sunday School Teacher and a fund raiser for the Associated Women for Pepperdine University. When she was in her 80 's she started a new chapter of Red Hats in Nipomo. She is survived by her husband Maurice Alford, two children, Marilyn Redman and Robert Page, 7 grandchildren, 12 great grandchildren, 1 great-great grandchild, her Sister Kathy Dunn, and three brothers, Billy, Jimmy, and Curtis Spaulding. Her son Vernon Page preceded her in 2003. Her burial will take place at Arroyo Grande cemetery on October 13.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.