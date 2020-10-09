You have permission to edit this article.
Loraine Wheeler-Alford
Loraine Wheeler-Alford

October 2, 2020

Loraine Wheeler-Alford, 98 years old, passed peacefully October 2, 2020. A child of the dust bowl, she was born in 1922 to Ilef and Effie Spaulding in Checotah, Oklahoma, the eldest daughter of 10 children. She was married to Maurice “Al” Alford and resided in Nipomo. Loraine remained active throughout her long life. As a member of the Church of Christ she was a dedicated Sunday School Teacher and a fund raiser for the Associated Women for Pepperdine University. When she was in her 80 's she started a new chapter of Red Hats in Nipomo. She is survived by her husband Maurice Alford, two children, Marilyn Redman and Robert Page, 7 grandchildren, 12 great grandchildren, 1 great-great grandchild, her Sister Kathy Dunn, and three brothers, Billy, Jimmy, and Curtis Spaulding. Her son Vernon Page preceded her in 2003. Her burial will take place at Arroyo Grande cemetery on October 13.

