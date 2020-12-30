On Wednesday, December 23, 2020, Lois Mina Gadsby, passed away suddenly at the age of 95. After serving in the U.S. Navy during World War II, Lois received her bachelors degree from UCSB . She remained in Santa Barbara where she and her husband Hew raised four children. Lois taught home economics at Bishop Diego High School and English at the Kanto Gakuin Women's College in Yokohama Japan. She moved from Santa Barbara to Santa Maria in 2004 and was active in the community well into her 90's. She traveled throughout the United States and visited an impressive number of countries. She was adored by her grandchildren and never missed an opportunity to celebrate their graduations, weddings, baby showers, and other milestones. She volunteered regularly at PCPA theater in Santa Maria. She was a member of the Bethel Lutheran Church, a regular volunteer at the veteran's clinic, and served on many committees for various organizations, including the P.E.O. Sisterhood. She made friends wherever she went and enjoyed many games and activities at her home in Merrill Gardens. She is survived by three of her children and several grandchildren and great grandchildren. A memorial service will be held at Bethel Lutheran Church in Santa Maria in the future. Donations may be made to Honor Flight of Central Coast CA www.honorflightccc.org Honor Flight Central Coast California, PO Box 1750 Paso Robles, CA 93447
