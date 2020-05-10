Lois (Mays) Kiser was born on May 17, 1932 and left us on April 28, 2020 to be with the Lord. She was born to Gladys and John Mays in Huron, Ohio at her maternal grandparent's home. She graduated from Salem-Oak Harbor High School in Ohio. On January 13, 1950 she married Richard Kiser from Fremont, Ohio. He preceded her in death on August 1, 2003. Her ashes will join his urn which will be
placed in a special window niche in the Sanctuary of Praise at Crystal Cathedral in Garden Grove, California, the most beautiful place in the world where she became a member in November 2006.
She is survived by her terrific two sons: Glenn (& wife Sue) in Grand Junction, Colorado and Frank (& wife Kathie) in Santa Maria, California. She is also survived by four lovely grandchildren: Audrey and Everett in Grand Junction and Chris (& fiancé Nicole) and Brandon in Santa Maria, all being the idols of her life. She is also survived by her brother, Robert, in Columbus, Ohio and her sister Carol Sue, in Las Vegas, Nevada, as well as numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
She and Richard moved from Port Clinton, Ohio with their two sons to Orcutt, California in 1958. She worked as a secretary for AC Spark Plug at Vandenberg Air Force Base until their contract expired. She then was a secretary receptionist to a local surgeon, Lawrence N. Dunn, M.D. until his death. Following this she worked as secretary and office manager for two local orthopedic surgeons, W.S. Foultz, M.D. and H.W. Lagerquist M.D. She then obtained her real estate license and worked for Foxenwood Realty until her retirement at the age of 51.
She was an avid seamstress since the fourth grade, belonging to 4-H clubs for many years. As a junior in high school she won honors at the Ottawa County Fair with her complete outfit she made and was honored to model the outfit at the Ohio State Fair in 1949. After retiring, she became interested in quilting and was a charter member of the Santa Maria Quilt Guild. She won over 200 ribbons in quilting and sewing competitions.
There will be no services per her request.
We little knew that morning
that God was going to call your name,
In life we loved you dearly,
In death we do the same.
It broke our hearts to lose you.
You didn't go alone; for part of us
Went with you,
The day God called you home.
You left us peaceful memories,
Your love is still our guide:
And though we cannot see you,
You are always at our side.
Our family chain is broken,
And nothing seems the same:
But as God calls us one by one,
The chain will link again!
