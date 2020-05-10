× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Lois (Mays) Kiser was born on May 17, 1932 and left us on April 28, 2020 to be with the Lord. She was born to Gladys and John Mays in Huron, Ohio at her maternal grandparent's home. She graduated from Salem-Oak Harbor High School in Ohio. On January 13, 1950 she married Richard Kiser from Fremont, Ohio. He preceded her in death on August 1, 2003. Her ashes will join his urn which will be

placed in a special window niche in the Sanctuary of Praise at Crystal Cathedral in Garden Grove, California, the most beautiful place in the world where she became a member in November 2006.

She is survived by her terrific two sons: Glenn (& wife Sue) in Grand Junction, Colorado and Frank (& wife Kathie) in Santa Maria, California. She is also survived by four lovely grandchildren: Audrey and Everett in Grand Junction and Chris (& fiancé Nicole) and Brandon in Santa Maria, all being the idols of her life. She is also survived by her brother, Robert, in Columbus, Ohio and her sister Carol Sue, in Las Vegas, Nevada, as well as numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.