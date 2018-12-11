Lois Kanner Berkowitz, age 68, passed away peacefully on Sunday, December 9, 2018, at her home in Vandenberg Village, Lompoc. Lois was born on August 16, 1950, in Far Rockaway, New York, to Ret. Lt. Col. Herbert and Florence (Kaplan) Kanner. Those closest to Lois considered her a loving mother, Nana, sister, and friend. However, she was perhaps most commonly recognized as a true Lompoc icon: a real O.G., 5'3', 100 pounds of pure attitude, both too hot to handle and too cold to hold. Stylish and sassy, Lois could be spotted in the wilds of Santa Barbara County, sporting leopard print, a fur vest, and a newsboy cap tipped jauntily askew. She was easily identified by the bold baubles encircling her neck and wrists; and in fact, so bright was the glow of her gems that even to Sir Elton John she will forever be 'Lois in the Sky with Diamonds.' Though small in stature, Lois maintained a spryness that belied her years and which was produced only by an artful combination of yoga practice, strenuous power walking in the craggy terrain of Beattie Park, and regular breakfasting at the American Host.
Lois is survived by her children, Elliott and Allison Berkowitz; her grandchildren, Taylor and Michaela Berkowitz, and her brother, Leonard Kanner, by whom she will be sorely missed. A special thanks to Dr. Donna Walker for the quality care and support she provided. A funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, December 14, 2018, at Lompoc Evergreen Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Lompoc Parks & Recreation Department for the maintenance and upkeep of Beattie Park.
Goodbye, mother, dear -- your candle burned out long before your legend ever did.
