Lloyd died peacefully on August 24, at the age of 95. He shared with his family that he had had a good life and thanked God for his many blessings.
Lloyd had a peculiar skill. For example, he once was able to talk his way on to a plane without a ticket. He did have the luggage tickets for the other members of his tour group, which were on a different plane. Somehow separated from the tour group, Lloyd arrived ahead of the group at the correct destination.
Throughout his life, this peculiar skill appeared from time to time as Lloyd grew up in Antioch, Illinois, repaired bombers in WWII, contributed to the missile program at Vandenberg Air Force Base and worked at the audio-visual department at Alan Hancock College.
Lloyd met his wife, Helen, of 72 years at a dance hall at the end of the war. They have five children, seven grandchildren and three great- grandchildren. Lloyd enjoyed the time he spent with his family. He particularly enjoyed bewildering his grandchildren with his peculiar ice cream choices such as pistachio, black walnut with popcorn for a topping.
Lloyd was a charter member of Bethel Lutheran Church, enjoyed singing with a barbershop group, dancing with a folk dancing group and was always ready for travel by air, motor home, or ship until recent years.
Lloyd was preceded in death by his parents Edna and Nelson Drom and brother, Wayne Drom. He is survived by his wife, Helen M. Drom, sister, Ruby Horton, his children, Maureen Chapman (Richard), Tim Drom (Linda), Kevin Drom (Sheri), Colleen Dunn (Ron), Eileen Drom, seven grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Oasis Senior Center, P.O. Box 2637 Orcutt, CA. 93457 oasisorcutt.org or El Camino Pines Camp,lrcchome.com.
Service will be held Sept. 14 at 11:00am at Bethel Lutheran Church, 624 E Camino Colegio, Santa Maria, CA 93454
