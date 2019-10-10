{{featured_button_text}}
Lloyd E. West

Lloyd E. West was born August 5, 1944 in Wichita, Kansas. He died peacefully at home, surrounded by his loving family, after losing his battle with cancer on October 6, 2019.

After finishing his education, Lloyd was employed at Union Oil, where he remained for 38 years. He was a Production Supervisor covering Long Beach to San Francisco and the San Joaquin Valley. He loved racing and spending time with his family and friends. He was a very proud Grandpa and attended all his grandchildren's events.

Lloyd is survived by his beloved wife Jackie; Sons: John (Paula) and Jim (Tanya); Daughters: Christy and Britney; Grandchildren: Genna, Scott, Lexie, Laney and Gage. He is also survived by one brother Don (Chris) and nieces Shari and Eva. Lloyd was preceded in death by his parents, Cleo and Lillian and brother Buck.

A Memorial Celebration will be held at the Santa Maria Elks Lodge, October 20, 2019 at 11:00 AM. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his honor may be made to the American Cancer Society.

To leave a condolence for the family visit www.dudleyhoffmanmortuary.com

Dudley-Hoffman

Mortuary & Crematory

(805) 922-8463

www.dudleyhoffmanmortuary.com

