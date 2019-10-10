Lloyd E. West was born August 5, 1944 in Wichita, Kansas. He died peacefully at home, surrounded by his loving family, after losing his battle with cancer on October 6, 2019.
After finishing his education, Lloyd was employed at Union Oil, where he remained for 38 years. He was a Production Supervisor covering Long Beach to San Francisco and the San Joaquin Valley. He loved racing and spending time with his family and friends. He was a very proud Grandpa and attended all his grandchildren's events.
Lloyd is survived by his beloved wife Jackie; Sons: John (Paula) and Jim (Tanya); Daughters: Christy and Britney; Grandchildren: Genna, Scott, Lexie, Laney and Gage. He is also survived by one brother Don (Chris) and nieces Shari and Eva. Lloyd was preceded in death by his parents, Cleo and Lillian and brother Buck.
A Memorial Celebration will be held at the Santa Maria Elks Lodge, October 20, 2019 at 11:00 AM. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his honor may be made to the American Cancer Society.
To leave a condolence for the family visit www.dudleyhoffmanmortuary.com
You have free articles remaining.
Dudley-Hoffman
Mortuary & Crematory
(805) 922-8463
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.