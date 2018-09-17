Subscribe for 33¢ / day
Lloyd A. Gentry

Lloyd Al Gentry a resident of Santa Maria, passed away in his home on Sept 10,2018. Lloyd was born November 25,1954 in Bremington Washington. He was raised in Seattle spent time in Fairbanks Alaska, before moving to Santa Maria. He retired from Quinn Company in Jan 2018, where he had worked since April 1992. He was a member of the class of 1973, Lathrop High School in Fairbanks Alaska.

He was preceded in death by his daughter Candice Gentry. He is survived by his brother Rick Cox, his sisters Cheri Balla, and Tammy Glass, step daughter Theda Parker and two grandchildren Galvan Gentry and Dylan Gentry and his nephew Rickey Cox Jr. He also leaves behind his dog,a faithful companion Sarah. She went everywhere that Lloyd went.

Lloyd loved fishing and camping, he enjoyed going every year to the Trout Derby with all his friends. He loved going to concerts and also was a great dart player. He loved to barbecue. His favorite times of the year were Halloween (he always had the best costumes...also with Sarah dressing the part) and the 4th of July. If you ever were in his backyard you would see how he loved flowers and gardening. He will be missed by many, and especially on the 4th of July....he always threw the best parties ever...

We will be celebrating Lloyd's life at a later time...

