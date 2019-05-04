{{featured_button_text}}
Linda Sue (Haskell) Carothers

One year ago, on May 3, 2018, Linda Sue (Haskell) Carothers passed away peacefully surrounded by her family. Successfully beating breast cancer, her life was cut short after sustaining traumatic injuries from a tragic, accidental fall.

Linda was born on November 25, 1959 to Glenn D. Haskell and Joyce G. Williams in El Centro, CA. She was raised in Santa Maria, by her mother and stepfather Charles Williams. She attended local schools, and after graduating from Righetti High School in 1977, Linda returned to El Centro where she began her career as a medical transcriptionist. Linda married Paul J. Carothers and had son, Bryan Paul and daughter, Ashley Jo. Linda eventually relocated to Palm Desert and continued her career as a transcriptionist. Her amazing speed, agility and accuracy made her a successful self-employed independent contractor for many years.

Linda was a loyal, devoted mother, daughter, sister and friend. She had a beautiful smile and a humorous wit that would light up a room wherever she went. Her children and granddaughter were the lights of her life.

We could always count on Linda for her honest, straight forward opinions. Linda was a fierce critic yet intense spirited cheerleader for the ones she loved. Linda had rescued or adopted many pets through the years and treated each one like family.

She is survived by her son Bryan, wife Crissie (Hillier), granddaughter Abbygail Carothers, and daughter Ashley of Gainesville, GA. Mother Joyce Williams, father Glenn D. Haskell, and numerous sisters, nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by step father Charles Williams and nephew Brad Comaduran.

A small private service was held at the Resurrection Garden at Bethel Lutheran Church in Santa Maria, CA.

