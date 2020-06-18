× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The Santa Maria Valley has lost another life-long resident: Linda Shizuko Matsuoka, September 26, 1920 - June 11, 2020. Linda was born in Lompoc, CA, and became a Santa Maria Valley resident before she was a year old. She graduated from Santa Maria High School in 1938 and later from Pacific Sewing School.

Linda married Jack Mitsuki Matsuoka on Christmas Day in 1940. During World War II, Linda was one of the last persons of Japanese ancestry to be removed from Santa Maria Valley because she was overdue in her first pregnancy. Linda and their new son, Richard, joined Jack at Tulare Camp Assembly Center, CA. They were moved to Gila River, AZ, and finally to Tule Lake Relocation Center CA. Linda taught sewing classes in Tule Lake and enjoyed the fact that, as a teacher, she earned $16 per month while doctors earned only slightly more, $19 a month.

After WWII, the family was released and returned to Santa Maria. By 1953 Linda and Jack operated Jack's Berry Farm, growing strawberries for 40 years. Linda did the bookkeeping and payroll, chose the produce house to which the strawberries would be sold, supervised the workers, and worked alongside her husband in the fields. Strawberries from Jack's Berry Farm were of the highest quality and could command premium prices.