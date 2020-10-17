Linda Perez Timpe 71 of Santa Maria, Ca passed away on October 13, 2020 peacefully in her home after a rapid decline from cancer. Linda was happy and thankful she was able to spend her final weeks with the people who meant the most to her. Although Linda was sad to leave her family, she was looking forward to being reunited with her husband.
Linda was born on January 10, 1949 to Stan and Lorraine Hickman of Arcadia California. Linda is survived by her mother Lorraine Kimball, sister Susan Jaeger, daughter Crystal Barajas, son in law Gamaliel Barajas, five grandchildren Yvette, Mercedes, Jacob , Zachary and Brianne and great grandchild Kryslyn. Lindas husband and love of her life Robert Timpe (Bob) predeceased her in 2012.
Linda enjoyed spending time with her family and friends and had a great passion for going on motorcycle rides with her husband on their Harley. Linda was beautiful person inside and out and will be missed by many.
Funeral services have been set at follows:
Monday October 19, 2020
Pacific Christian Center
3435 Santa Maria Way
Viewing 11am to 12pm
Service 12:00pm
Wednesday October 21, 2020
Linda will take her last ride to San Gabriel Cemetery where she will be laid to rest with her husband, father and grandparents.
601 Roses Rd
San Gabriel Ca 91775
Graveside services at 2:00pm
To leave a condolence for the family visit www.dudleyhoffmanmortuary.com
Dudley-Hoffman
Mortuary & Crematory
(805) 922-8463
