Linda Morrison – a long-time resident of Santa Maria, passed away peacefully Monday the 26th of March, after a battle with Leukemia.
Born in 1940 in Los Angeles, Linda relocated to Santa Maria with her parents at the age of three, where the opened the first cannery. She attended and graduated Santa Maria Union High School, class of 1958. Some years later she obtained her Real Estate License.
Linda worked in the agriculture industry for several years, and in a career shift, she focused her love of the area to Real Estate and Property Management. In 1998 she was a founding partner in Morrison Media Service, where she was an integral part of the business working side by side with her husband Bob.
Linda loved to travel with her husband and family. She and Bob traveled the world together and anyone who traveled with her, knew she was in her element and she instilled the same sense of wonder in her children. Linda loved good food and socializing with family and friends (no one was a stranger and everyone had a chair at her table), she had a wonderful smile and laugh that could light up a room.
She is survived by her husband, Bob Morrison, son David Brown (Deanne), and daughter Kristin Arrowood (Shawn) as well as numerous extended family.
She was loved by many and will be missed by all.
