Linda L. VanWyk

Linda was born in Glendale, California, June 21, 1943 and passed away November 5, 2020 at her home in Genoa, Nevada after an extended and hard fought illness.
She was preceded in death by her mother Esther, her father John, her brother John, her niece Trish, her sister Virginia and her loving companion, Annie. She is survived as a favored, fun-loving, all inclusive and supportive Aunt of nephews John and Dirk and nieces Diane and Dana all of California. She is also survived by her two loyal and lifetime friends who were always instrumental in spontaneous adventures and a mutual zest for a life of fun and companionship.
Linda was raised in Santa Maria, California and graduated from Santa Maria High School (Class of '61). She was a consummate and intense learner with degrees from Colorado Women's College, Foothill College and San Jose State. Her interests were varied and included Dealership Management, cattle ranching in Idaho, establishing her own Peony business with world-wide sales and recognition, owner of a Horticulture and Landscaping business, teaching Horticulture at UNR Co-Op and getting her Pilot's license. She became interested in real estate and became an agent with Coldwell Banker Itildo and later with Coldwell Banker Select until her retirement. Linda's time in real estate gave her the opportunity to cross paths, interact and make friends in all walks of life that were interested in Carson Valley as their home.
Linda's greatest and proudest achievement was the recognition of having the Most Infectious Laugh and being the Best Logical Advisor. Theres no better way to remember Linda and her life and call her a friend.
Linda's family and caregiver give thanks to Carson Tahoe Cancer Center and Eden Hospice for the care and medical treatment of their “Captain Marvel”.
