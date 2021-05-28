Mom passed away unexpectedly with her family at her side.
She was preceded in death by her parents; Fred and Martha Stout, brother Fred Stout and nephew Jay Hunter Stout.
She is survived by her children; Danny and Jennifer Vasquez, Stacy and Steven Gomez, Rebecca and Adrian Andrade and Debbie and Chris Johnson; eleven grandchildren and their spouses and eleven great grandchildren. She is also survived by sister, Delores Bewley, cousins, nieces and nephews.
Mom was a beautiful and stubborn woman who lived life on her own terms. She was a friend to all that knew her. She will be missed.
There will be a memorial service on June 5, 2021 at 2:00pm at The Eagles Lodge in Santa Maria, California.
