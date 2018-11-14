Linda Josephine Cardi, August 6, 1939 – November 8, 2018, passed away at the age of 79 in the loving presence of her family and friends.
Born in London England, she was the daughter of Emilio Cardi, an Italian immigrant, and Louise Murphy, and also the youngest of three children. During WW2, her and her family escaped the bombings of London by having moved to St.Albans, Hertfordshire where she spent most of her childhood and attended catholic schools. Shortly after graduating from her preliminary studies and while employed as a hairdresser, she met her soon-to-be husband, James Ryan. He was there serving in the Air Force.They moved to the US in 1961 with their first born son and were stationed to various bases until Ryan's military retirement in 1973 at VAFB.
Linda led a happy well productive life. While raising her 5 children, she was employed by CBS Records. This was a pivotal time in establishing her independence and deciding to advance her education as a QC inspector at Allan Hancock College. After CBS closed their doors, and had earned her degree, she found gainful employment in southern California with Underwriters Laboratories. Few women in those days had worked in her field of study. After 30 years of service, she hung up her calipers and retired, relocating to Santa Maria.
Throughout her life, she was an adventurous youthful spirit; she loved traveling! She ventured to places like Africa, Jamaica, Paris, Scotland, Austria, Italy, and countless destinations here in the US. She also had diverse interests- while she relished in the western classics, she appreciated all of the arts, particularly musical theater- she was a beautiful singer and played piano by ear which was consistent with her mother Louise, who performed in the pubs during the war. Her talents didn't end there: Linda was an excellent cook who made beautiful quilts and knits for her family and close friends, a precious gift of comfort for years to come. The many people who knew her, saw her as an angel on earth, although she treaded lightly, she carried a bright light, positively impacting all who crossed her path.
She was clever, fun loving, and had a generous nature that brought immense joy and laughter to everyone. In addition, she was unremittingly supportive to both family and friends. Linda was adored by all and is survived by her beloved family, sister Julie Waller, son, James Ryan, and her three daughters, Debbie Peredo, Hayley Ryan, and Julie Torrence, as well as 7 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren. A special Celebration of Life will be held in her honor at 1600 E. Clark Ave Santa Maria at Town and Country Mobile Home Estates on November 24th at 2:00 pm in the upper clubhouse.
To leave a condolence for the family visit www.dudleyhoffmanmortuary.com
Dudley-Hoffman
Mortuary & Crematory
(805) 922-8463
