Lily Elvira Soriano, of Orcutt, CA, passed away with her loving family at her side on August 9, 2019 after a valiant year-long battle with cancer.
She was born on January 25, 1938 in Bacarra, Ilocos Norte, Philippines to Paulino and Carmen Soriano. She graduated with an Associate degree from St. William's College in Laoag City; she also graduated from Culinary Arts of Laoag City before immigrating to Hawaii in 1962 upon marrying Camilo Soriano, a U.S. Soldier, whom she had met at a Valentine's Day dance, three years before. Married at the U.S. Embassy in Tokyo, Japan, she proudly became a U.S. citizen shortly thereafter.
Lily gracefully took on the role of an Army officer's wife, not only adjusting to her new country, but transferring back and forth to several Army bases throughout the United States in between her husband's remote tours, including Vietnam. Upon her husband's military retirement in 1973, they built a home in Orcutt, where they have lived ever since. She was the quintessential homemaker, raising four children and being quite gifted in cooking and baking. She is well- known for her traditional Filipino dishes in addition to numerous recipes that she gleaned from magazines and other Army wives. When her children were grown, she took on part-time work at Carlton Cards in Santa Maria for nearly ten years.
She enjoyed walking, gardening and traveling, taking annual worldwide trips with her husband and often with her children and grandchildren. She was active at St. Louis de Montfort Church and the Filipino Seniors Association, cooking for both at various events.
She is survived by her husband of 57 years, Camilo Soriano; son Allan Soriano of San Jose, CA and his wife, Josie; son Warren Soriano of Gilroy, CA, his wife Lisa and grandchildren Gabriella and Elizabeth Soriano; daughter Kathryn Soriano-Adame of Orcutt, grandchildren Alexis and Luke Adame, and their father Pete Adame of Orcutt; daughter Jennifer Soriano Flaa of Orcutt, her husband Terry and grandchildren Ashlyn Soriano, Cambria and Sophia Flaa. She will also be truly missed by nine siblings throughout California, Hawaii, and Washington. She was recently preceded in death by two siblings.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, August 21, 2019 from 3-6pm at Magner-Maloney Funeral Home, followed by Recitation of the Rosary at 6pm. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Louis de Montfort Church, Orcutt, CA, on Thursday, August 22, 2019 at 10:00 am, immediately followed by interment at the Santa Maria Cemetery; reception will promptly follow.
Arrangements are in the care of Magner-Maloney Funeral Home and Crematory. Sympathy notes and words of support may be expressed at www.magnermaloney.com.
Magner-Maloney Funeral Home and Crematory
600 East Stowell Road, Santa Maria, CA 93454
Phone: 805-925-2753 Fax: 805-922-4930
