Lillian Sakurai, 92, longtime Arroyo Grande resident passed away June 18, 2019.
Lillian is survived by her husband Kiyoshi and by her brothers and sisters.
Her service will be Friday, June 28 at 11 a.m. at the Marshall-Spoo Sunset Funeral Chapel in Grover Beach with burial of her urn following at the Guadalupe Cemetery.
