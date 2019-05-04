Lillian Marie (Bootorich) Stransky passed from this life at home on Friday, April 5th, 2019. Lillian, the youngest of 5 children, was born on February 14, 1930 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania and was raised in San Francisco. She was preceded in death by her brother, a sister and her beloved daughter, Lori Ann Stransky. Lillian is survived by her husband of 65 years, Charles James Stransky, her 5 remaining children, their spouses and their dogs which she loved like grandchildren: Michael (Amy), Susan (Martin), David (Angel), Charlene (Liam) and Chuckie (Roman), 5 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren - the youngest of which was born two days prior to her passing. Lillian is also survived by 2 sisters as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
Lillian was a loving, patient, selfless and devoted wife and mother who dedicated her life to the care of her family and advocating for the extended care of her daughter Lori. She filled her home with love, music and good food. Lillian was devoted to the Blessed Mother and met every challenge with positivity and a smile. She was passionate about animals, music, gardening and world history. Lillian will be missed by all who knew her.
Mom, your worries and work are done. Rest in peace.
A Rosary will be held for Lillian at St. Louis de Montfort Church (1190 East Clark Avenue, Santa Maria), on Friday, May 10th, 2019 at 4:00 P.M. followed by a Funeral Mass on Saturday, May 11th, 2019 at 2:00 P.M.
Arrangements Have Been Entrusted to the Care of
Lori Family Mortuary
Santa Maria, CA
(805) 922-5880
