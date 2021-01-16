Librado Perez Chavez, 87, of Bakersfield, Passed away on January 12, 2021, surrounded by his loving family. Librado is survived by his 8 children, 23 grandchildren, and 27 great-grandchildren.
A walk-through viewing will be held on Wednesday, January 20, 2021 at Magner-Maloney Funeral Home, from 5:00 - 7:00 pm. Rosary and Church services will be held on Thursday, January 21, 2021, at St. John Neumann Church, at 10:00 am. Graveside services will follow.
Arrangements are in the care of Magner-Maloney Funeral Home and Crematory. Sympathy notes and words of support may be expressed at www.magnermaloney.com.
Magner-Maloney Funeral Home and Crematory
600 East Stowell Road, Santa Maria, CA 93454
Phone: 805-925-2753 Fax: 805-922-4930
