Lewis (“Lew”) William Denney Jr. of Nipomo, California passed away on May 25, 2020, just days before his 93rd birthday. Lew was born in Missouri on June 6, 1927, to father Lewis W. Denney and mother Leona A. Denney.
Lew loved sports, especially baseball. He came to California with an aunt at the age of 15 with the hope and dream of playing professional baseball. In the mid 1940's Lew returned to Missouri where he met and married his first wife, Imogene. He joined the army in 1952 and a few years later he became a father to his only child, Pam.
In 1955 Lew and his family returned to California and lived throughout the Central Valley where he worked in farming and harvesting, eventually settling in Santa Maria where he began a long career in production farming. Lew became a partner in Byrd Produce. Known for his solid work ethic and common sense, Lew was a highly respected farmer and harvester.
In 1970 Lew married Ruth. Together they shared a passion for golf, learning the game together and moving to Nipomo to be near that passion.
Many will remember Lew as a caring family member, good neighbor and friend and a teller of tall tales. Of all the people he touched, his most thrilling moments in life were at the end of a fishing pole, showing friends his secret techniques and fishing holes.
Lew is survived by his daughter Pam and her husband Sidney Neal, stepson Bobby Skaritka and stepdaughter Cindy Skaritka and her beautiful daughters and his grandchildren, Amanda, Cayla, Bronwyn, Danica and their nine children.
Lew will be greatly missed and remembered by all.
