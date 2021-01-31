Leslie Jean (Barca) Evans passed away on Dec. 19th, 2020 (67) with her loving family by her side, following a 5 month battle with Leukemia.
Leslie was born in 1953 in Santa Maria California. She was raised a ranch girl, growing up southwest of Santa Maria on the Barca family ranch. She raised lambs and steers, was president of her local 4H club, and loved her horse “Rooster”. She graduated from Ernest Righetti High School in 1971 and married Victor Evans Jr., the one and only love of her life, in 1972. Two daughters soon followed and a job with Texaco brought the family to Ferndale Washington in 1992. Leslie worked for Haggen Food & Pharmacy at locations in both Ferndale and Bellingham for 13 years.
They say “You can take the girl out of the ranch, but you can never take the ranch out of the girl” and Leslie proved that with the way she lived her life, and through the traditions she passed on to her daughters and grandchildren. Whether it was canning fruits and vegetables from her own orchard and garden, or putting out an elaborate spread of great food on a beautiful holiday table, her family traditions will be long remembered. Throughout her life, she loved animals and had a special way with them. She especially loved her last two labs Molly and Libby.
Leslie was a caring and loving wife of 48 years, a cherished mother, daughter and grandmother. She always put her family before herself and quickly became a “Hall of Fame” grandmother to her four grandsons. Her bubbly personality, wonderful laugh and smile will be greatly missed. There are no words to describe the sorrow her loved ones have over her loss, but there is comfort in knowing she is in heaven now and leaves a treasured legacy that will live on through all that knew her.
Leslie is survived by her husband Victor Evans Jr., daughters Heidi Rowell (Shane) and Shelley Pratt (Andy), grandchildren Carson, Kyler, Joseph and William, parents Bob and Marilyn Barca, brother Richard Barca (Karen), mother-in-law Mary Evans, brother-in-law Larry Evans (Babe), nephews and nieces, and numerous other relatives.
Celebration of Life plans are pending.
