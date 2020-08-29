LeRoy C. Facciani

Passed away August 24, 2020 in Santa Maria, CA
Born May 11, 1941 in Visalia, California to LeRoy A. and Mildred Facciani and raised in Fresno, California. LeRoy ("Lee")s early education began at St. Alphonsus Elementary School and concluded with his graduation from Fresno Unified School District as well as Clovis High School, class of 1959. He continued his studies and graduated from California State University, Fresno with a B.S. degree in Business Administration. While attending college classes, Lee obtained full time employment, in sales, with General Box Distributors in Fresno. Lee married Phyllis Rasmussen and together raised their two daughters, Tracy and Debbie.
His career took him to Bakersfield, California where he was a senior accounts executive with American Forrest Products for six years and eventually was transferred to Santa Maria, California in 1983. In 1988, Lee, with partners, created AG Box where he remained as General Manager and an owner until the day of his passing. Lee was active in the day to day operations and his sudden passing leaves a void in the business.
After the loss of his wife Phyllis in 1997, Lee met and married Patricia Pulliam and, together, they shared 22 very happy years in Santa Maria, traveled to Italy twice and to Austria, Bavaria, Switzerland and beyond in Europe and to many parts of the United States. Lee was a great patriot and loved visiting the many states of our country. In addition to his love of this country, he was a huge fan of his Fresno State Bulldogs and was an annual season football ticket holder. He and Pat traveled to Bulldog home games as well as many of their out of town games, such as Knoxville and Memphis Tennessee, Hawaii and Las Vegas, Nevada a number of times. Lee and Pat visited their special sanctuary, often, at the Bay Club on the big island in Waikaloa, HI, as well. In addition to his love of his family, his love for his work provided him with an exceptionally high work ethic and many business associates and customers whom he considered to be very good and close friends.
Lee is survived by his wife, Patricia, his daughters Tracy Gage and her husband John and their children Jack, Eric and Elise of New Hampshire, and Debbie Wilson and her husband Matt and their children Allie and Eric of Pioneer, CA. In addition, he leaves behind his wife Pats children: Jeff Pulliam and his wife Tammy and their children, Kadie, Hannah and Callie, David and his wife Nikomi and their children, Cyenna, Kiya and Davilee, Becky Foley and her husband Mike and their children Alexander, Matthew and Andrew, Caryn Pulliam and Michele Higgins and her husband Jimmy and their children Brenna and Emery of Santa Maria, CA. In addition, he is survived by his brothers: Gerald E. Facciani and his wife Kay and their children Matthew of Fremont, CA and Marissa McPherson and her husband John and their children Gisella and Gianni of Fresno, CA. and Gary Facciani and his wife Marian and their children Rebecca Mackey and her husband Phillip and their children Carter and Madeline of Fresno, CA and Laura Sanford and her husband Quentin and their child Quinn of Fresno, CA, as well as many cousins and extended family throughout the country.
He is pre-deceased by his parents LeRoy and Mildred Facciani and his first wife Phyllis Facciani.
The family would like to thank the wonderful doctors and nurses at the Mission Hope Cancer Center for the excellent care they provided.
A walk-through viewing will be held from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Monday, August 31, 2020 in the Chapel of Magner-Maloney Funeral Home. Recitation of the Holy Rosary and Mass of Christian Burial for family and close friends will be held 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, September 1, 2020 at St. Louis deMontfort Church. Interment will follow in the new section of the Santa Maria Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers please consider making a donation in LeRoy's name to the Mission Hope Cancer Center or to the Multiple Myeloma Foundation.
Arrangements are in the care of Magner-Maloney Funeral Home and Crematory. Sympathy notes and words of support may be expressed at www.magnermaloney.com.
Magner-Maloney Funeral Home and Crematory
600 East Stowell Road, Santa Maria, CA 93454
Phone: 805-925-2753 Fax: 805-922-4930
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.