Leona Darlene Macias died Monday July 8, 2019 at the home of her daughter in Manteca, Ca.
She was born on April 25, 1931 in Powell, WY. to Earl and Virgie L. (Biesemeier) Allen. She attended school in Powell and remained in the area until 1963 when she relocated to Santa Maria, Ca.
Leona married Elmer Link of Emblem, WY, on June 17, 1949 and later divorced on March 6, 1972. Elmer preceded her in death on December 4, 2004. Leona was a homemaker until she moved to California at which time she gained employment with CBS Records for 25 years.
Leona remarried on April 20, 2013 to Raymond Santos Macias of Santa Maria, CA. Ray and Leona enjoyed gardening and took great pride in their yard, earning them several Santa Maria Beautiful Home Awards.
Leona is survived by her daughters Linda Graziano (Joseph) Henderson NV, Carla Carter (Lester) Manteca, Ca., her sons Glenn Link (Kathy) Bakersfield, Ca. and Gary Link (Cheshire) Grand Junction, CO., and her sister Zona Christensen (Bert) Apopka, FL. She also leaves behind the families of her husband Ray, Barbara (Macias) Cornejo, George Macias (deceased) and Rocky Macias.
Leona leaves behind seven grandchildren, Steven Schmidt, Corine Rose, Kristine Grandlund, Cathy Smithhart, Shawn Carter, Shandon Link, Lola Link and 14 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband Ray Macias and siblings Carl E. Allen, Geneva Peterson, James C. Allen and Lois Purvis.
A private graveside service will be held in October at the Santa Maria Cemetery.
