{{featured_button_text}}
Lena (Lea) Pipp

Our dear Mother Lena (Lea) Pipp went to be with Lord on Aug. 12. Lea was born Dec. 7, 1924 in Clio Mich. to James W . and Nora E Hawke. 1947 her first daughter Patricia Lea was born with Don Field Jr. 1956 her second daughter Lynn Marie (Laddy) was born with Clive F. LaFraugh she then moved to Calif. Retired in 1984 after a long career in accounting. She was a vivacious person always living with a cup half full. Positive, enthusiastic and given the name Rosycolor because of her optimism looking at the world through rose color glasses. Family included brother Ed Hawke, (deceased), Sister Lorraine Helko (deceased) brother James (Jimmy) Hawke of Michigan and nieces & nephews. Also survived by two grandsons, George (Stacy) and John Schneider. Two great granddaughters Kathleen and Elizabeth, a great great granddaughter Karcyn.

Celebration of life will be held Sept. 8 at Hope Community Church 3010 Skyway Dr. Ste. F at 2:00pm

To plant a tree in memory of Lena Pipp as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Events

Tags

Load entries