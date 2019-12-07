Lelia June Alexander Yarger

St. George – June Yarger, 89, passed away November 26, 2019, formerly of San Luis Obispo and Santa Maria, CA. She was born July 5, 1930 to John and Annie Ketchie in High Point, NC. She married Harmon Alexander June 11, 1949. She moved to St. George, UT in 1995.
June was a PTA President and a Cub Scout Den Mother. She and Harmon won the Annual Service Award for Rice School in 1996. They square danced for over thirty-six years, belonged to Hoedowner's & Valley Whirlers and were active in the Presbyterian Church in California. They were married for 50 years. They loved to travel in their motor home. Harmon passed away in 1999. She married Earl Yarger on July 14, 2001. He passed away in 2008.
June is survived by sons: Johnny (Anne) Alexander of Ashfork, AZ and Tommy (Patty) Alexander of St. George, UT; four grandsons; two great-grandsons; and three great-granddaughters. She is preceded in death by her first husband, Harmon Alexander; son, Rick Alexander; parents; a sister; a brother; and her husband, Earl Yager. Burial will be in the Tonaquint Cemetery.
Arrangements entrusted to the care of Metcalf Mortuary, (435) 673-4221. Please visit our website at www.metcalfmortuary.com for condolences, complete obituary and funeral listings.
