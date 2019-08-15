{{featured_button_text}}

Lea Pipp, a resident of Santa Maria, passed away on August 12th, 2019, at the age of 94. A Celebration of Life will be held at Hope Community Church (3010 Skyway Drive), on September 8th, 2019, at 2:00 P.M. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Lori Family Mortuary, Santa Maria.

