Lawrence Curci

Lawrence (Larry) Curci 90, passed peacefully at his home in Paso Robles , Ca on May 14, 2019. He was a U.S. Navy Veteran, retired Manager of Farmer's Brother Coffee Co., a very talented musician (drummer), kind and loving person with a great sense of humor. Larry is survived by his wife Aida, children, grandchildren, brother, sister, nieces, nephews and many friends. Memorial service will be held on June 22, 2019 at 2pm at Bethel Lutheran Church in Santa Maria, Ca. All who knew him are welcome to attend.

