Laverne Phillips

On the evening of March 14, 2019 LaVerne “Tiny” Beverly Phillips, 70, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family and in the presence of The Lord.
LaVerne was born on February 14, 1949 to Angelo M. and Thelma B. (Silva) Souza in Santa Maria, California where she remained until her final days. She is preceded in death by her parents Angelo and Thelma, siblings Beverly, Jeanette, David and Donald, and her beloved grandson, Thomas.
In April of 1964 she met her sweetheart, Thomas “Tommy” Phillips. Their love was immediate and everlasting- they were married in five short months on September 19, 1964. They spent the first few years of their marriage in San Diego, California and returned to Santa Maria to raise their daughters, Julie Ann and Tina Lynette near the ones they loved the most.
She is survived by her husband Thomas, daughters Julie (Jim) and Tina (Eddie), grandchildren Ashley Bowers (Bryan), Shane Clines (Anna), and great grandchildren Regan Phillips, Kailey Clines, Robert Bowers, Abigail Bowers, Clara Clines and was awaiting the arrival of Paisley. She is also survived by her brother Wayne Souza (Trisha), sister in law Virginia Souza and many nieces and nephews.
LaVerne was devoted to The Lord and served as a vessel of ministry in The Healing Rooms. She also worked for the Shelter Services for Women in Santa Maria. Her love and kindness was profound and felt by everyone she knew. LaVerne took great pleasure in spending time with her Sisters in The Lord on their weekly adventures. She was a known collector of “little treasures” and proudly displayed them throughout her home.
LaVerne was a much loved Wife, Mother, Grandmother, Great Grandmother, Sister, Aunt and friend. Her infectious smile and loving warm embrace will be greatly missed by family and friends.
At LaVerne's request there will be no services. The family plans to have a celebration of life at a later date.
To leave a condolence for the family visit www.dudleyhoffmanmortuary.com
Dudley-Hoffman
Mortuary & Crematory
(805) 922-8463
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.