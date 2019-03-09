Lawrence Rivas (Larry), 70, of Santa Maria, California, passed from Colon Cancer on Wednesday, March 6, 2019 at the Marian Extended Care. Born in Santa Maria, California to Lawrence and Barbara Rivas. Larry lived his entire life in Santa Maria, California.
Larry worked as a Union Plumbing for over forty years. After he retired at age 62, he spent most of his time at the Santa Maria Gun Club. Larry was an avid trap shooter and hunter. He enjoyed hunting deer, quail, doves and rabbits.
Larry is survived by his two daughter, Julie Schaefer and her husband Joachim and grandson Nikolas, of Ohio, daughter Michelle Valencia and her husband Indalecio, of Santa Maria. He is also survived by his sister Judith Dal Porto and her husband Dick of Santa Maria; his brother John Rivas and wife Teresa of Santa Maria and youngest brother Robert Rivas of Santa Maria; as well as his nieces, nephews and other friends.
The family of Larry wishes to extend our sincere thanks to Dr. Stephen Vara and all the Mission Hope staff, Marian Extended Care staff and the Oncology Department at Stanford University Hospital for all their help through Larry's time of need.
Family and friends are welcome to join in remembrance of Larry on Wednesday, March 13, 2019 from 10:00-1:00 at the Santa Maria Gun Club 3150 Telephone Rd. Santa Maria, CA 93454.
In lieu of flowers please make a donation to Mission Hope Cancer Center in Larry Rivas' name.
To leave a condolence for the family visit www.dudleyhoffmanmortuary.com
Dudley-Hoffman
Mortuary & Crematory
(805) 922-8463
