Larry C. Fondern
Larry C. Fondern

July 25, 2020

Larry C. Fondern, 60, resident of Satna Maria, CA passed away July 25, 2020. Arrangements are under the direction of Dudley-Hoffman Mortuary, Crematory and Memory Gardens

www.dudleyhoffmanmortuary.com

